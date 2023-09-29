World Cup swansong for Bangladesh’s ‘fab three’

Three cricketers, considered the backbone of Bangladesh’s golden generation, are expected to make their swansong at the World Cup, after dragging their side up from whipping-boy status over 15 years.

When Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah came onto the scene in the mid-2000s, Bangladesh were mostly embarrassing as a national side.

But over the years they shed the pushover tag, especially in One-Day Internationals - the format used in the World Cup starting in India next week.

Bangladesh had won only 40 of their 218 games – just over 18 per cent – across all formats when Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, along with the retired Mashrafe Mortaza and the axed Tamim Iqbal, first played together in a Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg in 2007.