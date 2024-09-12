BCB announces squad for India Tests, uncapped Jaker replaces Shoriful

Jaker Ali has played 17 matches for Bangladesh in T20I and 49 first class matches. He has scored 2,862 runs with four centuries at an average of 41.47 in first class cricket.

He played an innings of 172 runs in the second warm-up match against Pakistan A team last month.

Shoriful informed the team management about discomfort in his groin after the first Test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. After the medical tests, the left-handed pacer was diagnosed with an injury.

Speaking about the injury, national team physio Bayjedul Islam said, “It usually takes 10 days to recover from these injuries. He has started the rehabilitation process.”