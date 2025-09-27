Nissanka ton in vain as India edge Sri Lanka in Super Over

Defending champions India survived a scintillating century by Pathum Nissanka to edge out Sri Lanka in a Super Over after their Asia Cup match ended in a tie on Friday.

India, who had already booked their place in the final against Pakistan, posted an impressive 202-5.

In reply, however, Nissanka hammered 107 off 58 balls to lead Sri Lanka's chase which also ended on 202-5 in the last Super Four contest of the regional tournament in Dubai.