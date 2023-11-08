Australia's Maxwell in 'full body pain' during 'greatest-ever' ODI innings

Glenn Maxwell said his entire body was in pain and that he almost retired during an epic match-winning double century for Australia at the 50-overs World Cup, hailed Wednesday as the greatest one-day knock of all time.

The mercurial Australian smacked a remarkable 201 not out as his team successfully chased 292 for victory over Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

It was only the third double hundred in World Cup history and the first in a run chase.

But it came at a price, with Maxwell riddled by severe cramps. He collapsed in agony at one stage, barely able to walk as he limped between the wickets.