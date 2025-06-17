Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test in Galle on Tuesday, the final outing for Sri Lanka stalwart Angelo Mathews.

Mathews, who made his debut in 2009 on the famous pitch perched beneath the fortress in Galle in 2009, is retiring after 118 Tests.

Sri Lanka Cricket made a presentation to Mathews before the start.