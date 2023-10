Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smashed centuries to power New Zealand to a crushing nine-wicket win over defending champions England in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday.

Put into bat, England made 282-9, a total New Zealand overhauled with 13.4 overs to spare courtesy of an unbeaten 273-run stand between left-handers Conway (152) and Ravindra (123) in Ahmedabad.