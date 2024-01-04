Marufa Akter among the nominees of ICC women's emerging cricketer

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the nominees for the Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 award.

"Two breakout quicks from Bangladesh and England, a classy batter from Australia and a brilliant Scottish all-rounder make up the nominees for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award," ICC announced in an official statement.

Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield, Bangladesh pacer Marufa Akter, England's fast bowler Lauren Bell and Scotland batter Darcey Carter are the contenders to win the award.

Litchfield began the year in fine form, scoring successive unbeaten half-centuries against Pakistan in her first two ODIs at home.

Despite being left out of Australia's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Litchfield returned to international action in Europe in the middle of the year, producing a Player of the Match performance and her first career century against Ireland in Dublin.