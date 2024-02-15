India win toss, bat against England in Stokes’ 100th Test

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday.

The match is the 100th Test for England captain Ben Stokes. “Time flies when you’re having fun,” the 32-year-old said at the toss.

India made four changes to their team with the five-match series level at 1-1, handing Test debuts to batsman Sarfaraz Khan and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.