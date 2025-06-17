Record stand puts Bangladesh in command in first Sri Lanka Test

A record-breaking fourth-wicket partnership between captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim put Bangladesh in control at 292-3 on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

After a wobbly start at Galle, the pair stitched together 247 runs -- the highest fourth-wicket stand for Bangladesh in Tests against Sri Lanka -- steering the tourists to a commanding position at stumps.

Having elected to bat first, Bangladesh were reeling at 45-3 when the duo came together.

What followed was a gritty rescue act -- a partnership built on sound temperament, clever shot selection and an unflinching resolve as they dug their team out of early trouble.