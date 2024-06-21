England bowl against South Africa in Super Eights match

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match in St. Lucia on Friday.

Both teams won their opening match of the second round and victory for either side in St. Lucia would see them take a giant stride towards the semi-finals.

Reigning champions England were unchanged from the team that defeated co-hosts West Indies by eight wickets in St. Lucia on Wednesday.

South Africa made one change from the side involved in a tense 18-run win over the United States, with paceman Ottneil Baartman replacing leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.