New Zealand pile up 401-6 to push Pakistan closer to World Cup exit

Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the tournament while Kane Williamson just missed a hundred as New Zealand pushed Pakistan closer to World Cup elimination by piling up 401-6 on Saturday.

Ravindra continued his superb form with a 94-ball 108 with 15 boundaries and a six and was matched stroke for stroke by Williamson whose 79-ball 95 was spiced with two sixes and ten boundaries.

This was Ravindra's third century of the tournament -- in addition to two half centuries -- and he was in total control until he holed out at deep mid-wicket off Mohammad Wasim in the 36th over.

On a dry looking Chinnaswamy pitch, Pakistan entered the match with four fast bowlers and two part-time spinners and with rain forecast in the afternoon sent New Zealand in to bat.

In contrast, New Zealand brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in addition to three other slow bowlers including an in-form Mitchell Santner.