Anderson strikes as England eye huge win over the West Indies

James Anderson led the way in his farewell international match as England closed in on a crushing innings win over the West Indies in the first Test at Lord's on Thursday.

The West Indies had slumped to 79-6 in their second innings at stumps on the second day, still a mammoth 171 runs behind England's first-innings 371, with Anderson having taken a miserly 2-11 in 10 overs.

"If you would've given us that two days ago, we would have bitten your arm off," England debutant wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who made an impressive 70, told Sky Sports after stumps.

England great Anderson came into his 188th and last Test before international retirement having already taken 700 wickets -- the most by any fast bowler in the 147-year history of the format.

Yet the 41-year-old had to wait until dismissing last man Jayden Seales in the first innings to extend that tally to 701.