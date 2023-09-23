Bangladesh chase 254 in second ODI

Bangladesh need 255 runs to win the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
After winning the toss, New Zealand got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 36-3 in eight overs. Mustafizur Rahman removed both the openers- Will Young for a duck and Finn Allen for 12 before Bowes was dismissed for 14 by debutant pacer Khaled Ahmed.
But from that situation Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell formed a 95-run stand to resurrect the innings. Just when the pair was looking to score more freely Nicholls nicked Khaled for an easy catch of skipper Litton Das behind the wicket for 49.
Bangladesh started to pick regular wickets and the pressure got rid of Blundell. The hard-hitter, who made 68 off 66, attempted a wild drive off pacer Hasan Mahmud just to find his stumps cartwheeling.
But the most interesting incident occurred in the 46th over. Bowler Hasan Mahmud saw the non-striker Ish Sodhi backing up too much and broke the wickets in the non-striker end during his bowling stride.
Umpires gave run-out but Litton decided to call back the batter. Ultimately Sodhi, who was on 17 of 26, scored 35 off 39 before getting out as the last man in the final over.