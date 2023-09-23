Bangladesh chase 254 in second ODI

Bangladesh started to pick regular wickets and the pressure got rid of Blundell. The hard-hitter, who made 68 off 66, attempted a wild drive off pacer Hasan Mahmud just to find his stumps cartwheeling.

But the most interesting incident occurred in the 46th over. Bowler Hasan Mahmud saw the non-striker Ish Sodhi backing up too much and broke the wickets in the non-striker end during his bowling stride.

Umpires gave run-out but Litton decided to call back the batter. Ultimately Sodhi, who was on 17 of 26, scored 35 off 39 before getting out as the last man in the final over.