It's BCB president who phoned Tamim

Multiple sources confirmed that the man on the other side of the phone was none other than BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon.

However, the BCB boss could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

In his video message, Tamim said, “A person from the top of the cricket board phoned me. He is deeply involved with the country’s cricket. He told me, ‘You will go to the World Cup, but you will have to be managed. Do one thing, don’t play the first match against Afghanistan.’ I said that the match is still 12-13 days away. I will be in a good state in 12-13 days, why shouldn’t I play.