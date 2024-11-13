Imrul Kayes announces retirement from Test cricket

Former Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes has announced his retirement from Test cricket through a video message from his social media handles on Wednesday.

The 1.29-minute-long video was accompanied with a caption that reads, "Goodbye Test cricket. Grateful for the love."

The 37-year old played his last Test against India in 2019 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India which was Bangladesh's only day-night Test till date.

Thereafter he waited five years to play another Test but the opportunity didn't come.

In a video message, Kayes also revealed that he would retire from first class cricket after 16 November when his side Khulna will take on Dhaka in a National Cricket Match (NCL) match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.