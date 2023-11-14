South Africa hope for fifth time lucky in Australia showdown

South Africa insist they will not be burdened by scarring from their chequered record in Cricket World Cup knockout matches when they clash with Australia on Thursday for a spot in the final.

The Proteas have made four semi-final appearances in the showpiece - in 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015 -- but have fallen to defeat every time, twice losing to Australia.

In 1999, they lost to Australia after a dramatic tie at Edgbaston which saw their rivals go through due to a better group stage finish.