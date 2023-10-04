Bangladesh avoid scare against Malaysia

Bangladesh survived a huge scare against Malaysia in the quarter finals of the Asian games as they won by two runs at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou on Wednesday.
Malaysia seemed to cruise to a famous victory when Virandeep Singh struck a boundary to reach his fifty in the first ball of the 19th over as the side needed just six runs from 11 balls.
Despite the presence of half centurion things went horribly wrong for the associate nation in pursuit of upsetting the Test playing country as they failed to clinch that easy equation.
Virandeep scored a single in the third ball of that Rishad Hossain over and saw his partner getting out in the fifth ball as no more runs were scored in that over.
Still, they needed just five in the last over but the batting hero became a villain as he failed to take any run off the first three Afif Hossain deliveries before getting out in the fourth ball for 52 off 39.
Malaysia could fetch just two more singles in the remaining two balls to be ended with 114-8, losing by the bare margin.
Afif returned with a figure of 3-11 while Ripon Mondol ended with 3-14.
Earlier, in the day Bangladesh made a horrible start after winning the toss as they lost the first three wickets with the same number of runs on the board.
Skipper Saif Hassan resurrected the innings with a not out 50 off 52 and got support from Afif, Shahadat Hossain and Jaker Ali, who scored 23, 21 and unbeaten 14 respectively.