Bangladesh avoid scare against Malaysia

Bangladesh survived a huge scare against Malaysia in the quarter finals of the Asian games as they won by two runs at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Malaysia seemed to cruise to a famous victory when Virandeep Singh struck a boundary to reach his fifty in the first ball of the 19th over as the side needed just six runs from 11 balls.

Despite the presence of half centurion things went horribly wrong for the associate nation in pursuit of upsetting the Test playing country as they failed to clinch that easy equation.