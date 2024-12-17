India avoid follow-on in rain-hit Australia Test

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep pulled off an unlikely 10th-wicket partnership on Tuesday to avoid the follow-on and put the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on course for a draw.

When the pair came together the tourists still needed 33 runs to make Australia bat again at the Gabba on another day marred by rain delays.

But under gloomy skies and with rain about, the two managed to see off Australia’s much-vaunted pace attack to frustrate the home side on day four.