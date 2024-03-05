Bangladesh face off Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I Wednesday

Bangladesh vowed to stay alive in the three-match T20 International series as they take on Sri Lanka in the second match tomorrow, Wednesday, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 6:00 pm.

The hosts suffered a heartbreaking three-run defeat in the first match despite a valiant effort of debutant Jaker Ali Anik and veteran Mahmudullah Riyad.

Jaker's 34 ball-68, which kept the match alive till the last over in the big chase, earned the plaudits, especially for its sheer boldness and intent.