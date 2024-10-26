Pakistan thrash England to win series after Noman, Sajid heroics

Pakistan sealed a memorable Test series win as they thrashed England by nine wickets on Saturday after Noman Ali and Sajid Khan delivered a spin masterclass.

Noman and Sajid knocked over all 10 England wickets to dismiss the visitors for 112 before Pakistan raced to victory in Rawalpindi before lunch on day three of the third Test.

Shan Masood hammered five boundaries in six balls, launching Shoaib Bashir over the ropes to complete a resounding victory, his first series triumph as captain.

Noman finished with figures of 6-42 and Sajid 4-69 after England resumed the day on 24-3 but were dismissed in 37.2 overs for their lowest total in Pakistan.

England won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs while Pakistan took the second by 152 runs, both in Multan.