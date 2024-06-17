Magical Mustafizur secures Super Eights for Bangladesh’

Shakib Al Hasan also opened his tally in the tournament in the match by picking up 2 wickets in the final two balls of the innings helping the team to curtail the tail-enders.

AFP Adds:

Tanzim too good

Tanzim was simply too hot to handle for Nepal's top order, as he generated pace and bounce, taking two wickets in his second over, bowling Kushal Bhurtel with a full toss and then removing Anil Sah for a duck.

Tanzim then had some good fortune when Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel smashed a wide delivery to Rishad Hossain at point.

The only upper order batsman who got himself in was Aasif Sheikh (17 from 14) but he went, caught by Shakib Al Hasan at cover off Mustafizur.

After Tanzim removed Sundeep Jora, Nepal were in a mess at 26-6 but they climbed out of that hole with a 52-run partnership between Dipendra Singh Airee (25) and Kushal Malla (27).