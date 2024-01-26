Australia strike late to claim slight advantage over West Indies

That decision paid off with the late dismissal of Chanderpaul.

The Australians had got away to a disastrous start to their first innings and were reduced to 24-4 and 54-5.

They were rescued by a counterattacking innings from wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who smashed 65 from just 49 balls.

When Carey was dismissed with the score on 150, the Australians were still 161 runs behind and the West Indies looked certain to take a big lead into the second innings.

But Cummins had other ideas and he and Usman Khawaja (75) took Australia to 242 before the opener edged to first slip to become off-spinner Kevin Sinclair’s first Test wicket.

The dismissal sparked a spectacular celebration from Sinclair that included a sprint to cover followed by a round-off and back somersault.

Khawaja’s wicket was the signal for Cummins to go even further on the attack and he raced to his highest Test score of 64 in an innings that combined regulation cricket shots with agricultural swipes.