Brilliant Raza leads Zimbabwe to win over Ireland

Sikandar Raza smashed 82 off 48 balls to set up a convincing 31-run victory for Zimbabwe in their opening match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup against Ireland on Monday.

Zimbabwe lost three early wickets after being invited to bat first in Hobart, but Raza put on key partnerships to guide the team to 174-7 in Hobart.

Returning paceman Blessing Muzarabani took three wickets as Zimbabwe restricted Ireland to 143-9.