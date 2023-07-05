Tamim, Liton, Shanto gone before rain stops play

Bangladesh lost their entire top-order before rain stopped play in their first One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were at a spot of bother at 84-3 after 15.1 overs when the umpires called for the covers.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy were trying to rebuild the innings after Liton Das and Shanto departed in consecutive overs before rain stopped play. Shakib and Hridoy are not out on four and eight respectively.