Stunning Joseph bowls West Indies to win over Australia

But after bowling the hosts out for 207 in the second session Sunday, the West Indies recorded their first win in Australia since they last tasted victory in Perth in 1997.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite struggled to contain his emotions after the match.

“It means everything, playing with the legend Brian Lara watching, playing in Australia, a place we haven’t won in a number of years,” he said.

“To come here with this young group, seven or eight uncapped players is nothing but amazing and special.

“For us to come and do it against the number one team in the world, here in Australia, is amazing.

“It shows that once we have the belief and the heart, we can do anything.”

Joseph was outstanding Sunday, bowling 11.5 overs of hostile pace to finish with 7-68 in just his second Test, despite the pain in his foot.