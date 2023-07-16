Marufa, Rabeya bowl Bangladesh to historic win over India

Bangladesh women’s team made history by bringing up their maiden victory over their Indian counterparts in One-Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

The Bangladesh girls defeated India in a low-scoring rain-hit match, winning the match by 40 runs in the Duckworth and Lewis System (DLS).

18-year-old pacer Marufa Akter was the star performer for the hosts, finishing with 4-29 while Rabeya Khan claimed 3-30 as India got bundled out for 113 in 35.5 overs.

The star-studded Indian batting line-up crumbled against the Bangladeshi attack in difficult batting conditions at Mirpur, with Deepti Sharma top-scoring with 20 off 40 balls.