India captain defends controversial ‘Mankading’ to seal England sweep

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur insisted her side had committed no “crime” after sealing victory over England at Lord’s on Saturday with a run-out at the non-striker’s end.

England were eyeing a remarkable win in the third women’s one-day international when India bowler Deepti Sharma ran out non-striker Charlie Dean, who was well out of her ground.

Dean’s 47, batting at number nine, had given England, who were 53-6, hope of chasing down a target of 170. Instead they were bowled out for 153 as India won by 16 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep.