Khawaja makes the most of late lifeline as Australia reach 194 for 5

Usman Khawaja hit a defiant 82 Wednesday after being thrown a lifeline at the third Ashes Test in Adelaide as England fought hard in searing heat to stay in the contest at tea on day one.

Batting after captain Pat Cummins won the toss as temperatures topped 36 Celsius, the hosts were 194-5 after the shock news of Steve Smith being ruled out with illness.

At the break, Alex Carey was not out 48 and Josh Inglis on five.

Smith, who has more than 10,000 runs, had been feeling unwell in the lead-up but was on Tuesday named in the side.

He was on the field during the morning warm-up but left 20 minutes before the toss shaking his head.

His absence gave an unexpected chance for Khawaja, who turns 39 on Thursday and was overlooked as opener in favour of Travis Head and Jake Weatherald with many fearing it spelt the end of his career.

Khawaja, who missed the second Test in Brisbane after suffering back spasms in Perth, grabbed his chance in a stoic knock after being handed a reprieve when dropped on five.

He was eventually out just before tea, slog-sweeping to Josh Tongue in the deep off the spin of Will Jacks.