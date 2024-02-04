Williamson, Ravindra centuries punish depleted South Africa

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson ground out unbeaten centuries as New Zealand punished a second-string South Africa on the opening day of the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

A Proteas side featuring six debutants paid heavily for deciding to bowl and spilling chances as the home side reached 258-2 at stumps.

Williamson was at his gritty best in reaching 112 off 259 balls, his 30th Test century, while Ravindra reached three figures for the first time and was unbeaten on 118 from 211 deliveries.

The pair combined for a stand of 219, wearing down an attack which began the day brightly after captain Neil Brand, on debut, opted to field on a green-tinged Bay Oval pitch.

Seamer Tshepo Moreki trapped Devon Conway leg before wicket with his first ball for South Africa before Dane Paterson removed Tom Latham to leave New Zealand 39-2.