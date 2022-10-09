England claim opening T20 against Australia

England went one up in their three-match Twenty20 series against Australia with a thrilling eight-run win in Perth on Sunday.

After Australia were set an imposing 209 for victory, the home side at one stage looked like pulling off an unlikely win on the back of a fine 73 from David Warner and some big hitting from Marcus Stoinis.

But some inspired fast bowling in the latter stages from Mark Wood (3-34) and Sam Curran (2-35) saw England home as Australia finished their 20 overs eight runs short.

Earlier, England openers Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler smashed a new-look Australian attack to all parts of the ground in a brutal display of power hitting as they helped England to 208-6.