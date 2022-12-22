Yadav satisfied containing Bangladesh for a lowly score

Yadav believed the wicket was not easy and patience was required to get success. He thought Bangladesh batters played too many shots that caused their demise.
‘It's a 50-50 wicket. It is not like it is fully for the pacers or spinners. Some balls are doing something and some are not. You have to be patient. One odd ball is kicking from back of length, and if you bowl full it is not swinging or doing anything. There is no pace. Ashwin too bowled with the new ball and some of the balls turned and after that with the softer ball not so much. It's doing in parts,” said the bowler.
‘The Bangladesh batters got starts but you have to be patient on this kind of a wicket. I think they played too many shots. They are trying to play positive cricket because that is their style. We just bowled in the right areas,’ he added.
Yadav praised his pace-bowling mate Jaydev Unadkat who appeared in his second Test match after making his debut back in 2012. The 31-year-old left-arm pacer bowled his good pace and troubled the batters with extra bounce. Unadkat gave his side the breakthrough by getting rid of opener Zakir Hasan for 15 and ended the day with 2-50.
“I am very happy. I was with him in South Africa when he made his debut. I am very happy for him; he got a chance after this long and performed well. When he started bowling, a lot of the deliveries were kicking, hitting the gloves. The plan was to bowl that length but after that the wicket settled.
“But Unadkat is used to bowling on such wickets. He has done it for long and in India wickets are like this. He has both in and outswing. We just kept it tight and waited for the batsmen to do something different, “said Yadav.
Unadkat inclusion raised eyebrows not only because he returned after 12 years but he replaced Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm chinaman bowler who was player of the match in the first Test picking up eight wickets and scoring forty runs.
Yadav mentioned the selection as management’s call but also inspired the spinner citing the experience as part of the tough journey in international cricket.
“It's part of the journey. This has happened to me also. You perform and sometimes you are sitting out of the team. But it's good that he came back and did well in the previous match.”