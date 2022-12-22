Yadav satisfied containing Bangladesh for a lowly score

Indian pace bowler Umesh Yadav felt happy to dismiss Bangladesh under 300 in the first day of their second Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Yadav was destroyer in chief picking up four wickets conceding just 25 runs to bundle out the hosts for 227 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin got four wickets while Jaydev Unadkat bagged two.

‘It is a good performance to get them to 227,’ said Yadav at the post-day press conference.

"Looking at how the wicket is playing right now; the odd ball is turning and some of the balls are kicking also. When they settle and play like how Mominul played, getting more than 3 runs an over, it's tough. So, I think it is a good performance to get them for less than 300," added the 35-year-old.