Bangladesh openers make steady start, Shadman hits fifty

Shadman Islam scored his sixth Test fifty as Bangladesh made a steady start to their first innings in the Chattogram Test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

At lunch on day two, Bangladesh were 105 for no loss, with Shadman remaining unbeaten on 66 and Anamul Haque Bijoy not out on 38.

Zimbabwe, having won the toss and opted to bat first, were dismissed for 227. Taijul Islam was the best bowler for the hosts, claiming six wickets for just 60 runs.