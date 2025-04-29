2nd Test
Bangladesh openers make steady start, Shadman hits fifty
Shadman Islam scored his sixth Test fifty as Bangladesh made a steady start to their first innings in the Chattogram Test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
At lunch on day two, Bangladesh were 105 for no loss, with Shadman remaining unbeaten on 66 and Anamul Haque Bijoy not out on 38.
Zimbabwe, having won the toss and opted to bat first, were dismissed for 227. Taijul Islam was the best bowler for the hosts, claiming six wickets for just 60 runs.
It was Taijul’s 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
Taijul scalped his final wicket with the first ball of day two when Blessing Muzarabani edged a turning delivery to the wicket-keeper.
Zimbabwe resumed the day at 227 for nine, having finished day one in that position, but were unable to add any further runs on the second morning.
Sean Williams (67) and Nick Welch (54) were the main contributors with the bat for the visitors.
Zimbabwe won the first match of the series in Sylhet; a win or even a draw in this ongoing Test will secure the series win for them.