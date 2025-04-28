Chattogram Test:  Zimbabwe opt to bat first against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine opted to bat in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Monday, after taking a stunning win in the two match series.

Bangladesh, who seek to bounce back and prove their batting mettle, brought back opening batter Anamul Haque.

The right-handed batter smashed four centuries in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, a 50-over domestic event, which earned him a Test recall after three years.