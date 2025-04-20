Bangladesh and Zimbabwe hope to reset Test fortunes

Pace sensation Nahid Rana is in the spotlight as Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the first game of a two-match series between the evenly matched Test rivals today, Sunday.

Bangladesh are ranked ninth and Zimbabwe are at the bottom of the 12-team ICC Test rankings after a disappointing year and both teams are hoping for a better start to the long season ahead.

The hosts have been formidable on the slow and spin-friendly home pitches but have several veterans missing.