Bangladesh looking for batting turnaround in 1st Test
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted the inconsistency as a batting group, saying that they are looking for a turnaround in the two-match series opening Test against Zimbabwe tomorrow (Sunday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
"There is no denying the fact that our batting isn't going well. But we are not looking back. Everyone will begin afresh as we play the first Test against Zimbabwe tomorrow," Shanto told the reporters in Sylhet today.
"Scoring 30-40 runs is not acceptable in this format. We are looking to prolong our innings."
We worked on that and will try more. Of course the top order isn't performing, but they are trying. We have to give them enough chances to be ready," he said.
Bangladesh won all three of its 10 Tests last year-all of which were at abroad. They failed to register any victory at home.
Shanto said Sylhet Test marks the beginning of a new cycle as he hopes to instill a positive and fearless approach.
"We didn't play well at home last year. We couldn't execute the plans we had.
This time, I hope we bring results at home," he said.
The two-Test series begins tomorrow with the Sylhet Test, which is the first against Zimbabwe in almost four years.
Shanto emphasised on a new start, "Since last year, there have been discussions about how we can create a culture in the Test team or how we want to play the game."
"After the new coach comes, he has a plan, how he actually wants to take the team forward, which he has already shared with the cricketers."
Shanto added: "Besides, those of us who are playing, we had an input. I hope that in the five-six Test matches this year, you will see something new."
He revealed that the players had never played selfishly as they always come into any match with an aim to win.
"As a captain, what I think is that we play to win every match. None of us have any desire to play selfish cricket here," he said.
"As I said earlier, we will try something new and it will start from tomorrow. The kind of mentality and preparation that is required for that, the cricketers are taking it," the Captain continued.
He was determined to bring out something new in body language as well, "No matter what the situation is, we need to have a winning mentality. Just as there needs to be runs on the board to take 20 wickets, we should be able to give those runs to the batting unit - these issues have been discussed."
"Besides, no matter what the situation is, we need to bring body language into the fore...." Shanto reminded the West Indies Test that how aggressive body language gave them the edge.
"When we won against the West Indies, everyone's body language was aggressive and aggressive to win," he said.
"Those things are important. We have to do those things consistently in every match. Our cricketers, who are there, will try to pull these things," the skipper concluded.