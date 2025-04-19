Bangladesh looking for batting turnaround in 1st Test

Shanto emphasised on a new start, "Since last year, there have been discussions about how we can create a culture in the Test team or how we want to play the game."

"After the new coach comes, he has a plan, how he actually wants to take the team forward, which he has already shared with the cricketers."

Shanto added: "Besides, those of us who are playing, we had an input. I hope that in the five-six Test matches this year, you will see something new."

He revealed that the players had never played selfishly as they always come into any match with an aim to win.

"As a captain, what I think is that we play to win every match. None of us have any desire to play selfish cricket here," he said.

"As I said earlier, we will try something new and it will start from tomorrow. The kind of mentality and preparation that is required for that, the cricketers are taking it," the Captain continued.