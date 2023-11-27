We’re eager to face the challenges ahead: Najmul

Bangladesh had a horrible World Cup winning just two matches out of nine and finishing in eighth. But Najmul was confident with the young brigade that also has experienced players like former captain Mominul Haque.

“We have Zakir (Hasan), Joy (Mahmudul Hasan), Shadman (Islam), Sourav (Mominul) and me in the top order. They did not play in the World Cup and played in the NCL. I think they had very good preparation, everyone got runs under their belts. We obviously had a bad time but it was the ODI format and it is going to be the Test. We were in a good position during the last Test against Afghanistan. We will play with that confidence in this match.”

Najmul, who captained two matches in the World Cup due to the absence of Shakib, was confident about his captaincy as well. He believes a captain should get a long time for planning.

“Captain is the captain. I think I have that capacity. This is my personal belief. Whoever becomes captain, if he is selected for a long time, it will help him in planning. Whoever comes in future will do well if he gets adequate time.