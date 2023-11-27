We’re eager to face the challenges ahead: Najmul

Bangladesh men’s Test team captain Najmul Hossain said the young players are eager to take the challenge they face in the absence of the senior players.
Najmul, who will lead Bangladesh side in the two-Test series against New Zealand that starts from Tuesday at the Sylhet International Stadium, expressed his confidence on Monday at the press conference at Sylhet.
“I won’t say it is a new team but there is a lack of experience. This ought to happen sometimes. Those who have been playing for a long time - Shakib, Tamim, Riyad, and Mushfiqur are still playing - will not play in future. This is an opportunity for us, the new and the young players. Everyone should take the challenge and everyone is ready to take the challenge,” said Najmul.
Bangladesh will field a reasonably inexperienced side.
Shakib Al Hasan got injured during the World Cup and he is busy with his election campaigns for the governing Bangladesh Awami League.
Captain is the captain. I think I have that capacity. This is my personal belief. Whoever becomes captain, if he is selected for a long time, it will help him in planning
Tamim Iqbal, who missed the World Cup, is yet to return. Litton Das has taken leave for personal reasons while Mushfiqur Rahim is also out of the squad.
Pacer Ebadot Hossain, who missed the World Cup due to injury, is still undergoing rehabilitation while Taskin Ahmed will be given rest.
Bangladesh had a horrible World Cup winning just two matches out of nine and finishing in eighth. But Najmul was confident with the young brigade that also has experienced players like former captain Mominul Haque.
“We have Zakir (Hasan), Joy (Mahmudul Hasan), Shadman (Islam), Sourav (Mominul) and me in the top order. They did not play in the World Cup and played in the NCL. I think they had very good preparation, everyone got runs under their belts. We obviously had a bad time but it was the ODI format and it is going to be the Test. We were in a good position during the last Test against Afghanistan. We will play with that confidence in this match.”
Najmul, who captained two matches in the World Cup due to the absence of Shakib, was confident about his captaincy as well. He believes a captain should get a long time for planning.
“Captain is the captain. I think I have that capacity. This is my personal belief. Whoever becomes captain, if he is selected for a long time, it will help him in planning. Whoever comes in future will do well if he gets adequate time.
If a captain gets a long time, it will favour him to make plans, I hope the board will also give a long period. But I don't think the players are thinking so many things now. Whoever becomes captain will do his work. If everyone does his work properly the team will be in a good position.”
This match will commence the third World Test Championship cycle for both the teams. New Zealand, the former champions of WTC, will be keen to start with a positive note and will provide a formidable challenge for the Najmul-led young side. But the Bangladesh skipper was upbeat about their opportunities.
“Everyone is planning to win both the Tests. We believe we can win, we will play for one. Everyone has that belief.
Najmul, however, said they will miss ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
“We will miss Shakib, all of us. He phoned me yesterday (Sunday). I talked to him, he congratulated me and wished good luck to all the players. He told us to do the things that we are good at.”