Tamim’s legacy as captain defined by his departure

In cricket, the question that inevitably comes up after a captain steps down or is sacked from his post is – What will be his legacy as captain?

On Thursday night, Tamim Iqbal stepped down as the captain of the Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) team after leading the team in the 50-over format for around three-and-a-half years.

Tamim made the announcement in a press conference in Gulshan, where he was sitting beside Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan and BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus.