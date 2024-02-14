Shakib loses ODI all-rounder spot after 1739 days

Shakib Al Hasan has lost his place of leading all-rounder in One Day International cricket after 1739 days.

Afghanistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Nabi toppled Shakib from his place after around five years.

Nabi replaced Shakib as he played an innings of 136 runs against Sri Lanka in the first ODI. The Afghan all-rounder’s rating point is 314 while Shakib’s is 310. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza is third in the ranking with a rating point of 288.

Shakib became the number one allrounder in the format on 7 May in 2019 toppling Afghan star Rashid Khan. Shakib had been at the top for 1,739 days, which is the longest unbroken stretch anyone has had at the top of the ODI all-rounder ranking.

