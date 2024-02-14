Shakib loses ODI all-rounder spot after 1739 days
Shakib Al Hasan has lost his place of leading all-rounder in One Day International cricket after 1739 days.
Afghanistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Nabi toppled Shakib from his place after around five years.
Nabi replaced Shakib as he played an innings of 136 runs against Sri Lanka in the first ODI. The Afghan all-rounder’s rating point is 314 while Shakib’s is 310. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza is third in the ranking with a rating point of 288.
Shakib became the number one allrounder in the format on 7 May in 2019 toppling Afghan star Rashid Khan. Shakib had been at the top for 1,739 days, which is the longest unbroken stretch anyone has had at the top of the ODI all-rounder ranking.
Shakib could not play any ODI after the World Cup due to injury and won’t play in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.
South Africa’s Keshab Maharaj is leading the ODI bowler rankings, followed by Australian Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah becomes the leading bowler in the Test ranking followed by Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin.
England’s Adil Rashid is the number one in T20 bowling ranking followed by Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Kane Williamson, Babar Azam and Suryakumar Yadav are leading in batting rankings in Test, ODI and T20 formats respectively.