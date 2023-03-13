Bangladesh eye 3-0 sweep over England

After losing the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 1-2 against England, Bangladesh have flipped the script in the Twenty20 series.

The Tigers have won the first two T20s and have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, sealing their maiden bilateral series win over England.

With the series already in the bag, Bangladesh will take the field against England for the third Twenty20 on Tuesday with only one goal, completing their first ever series sweep over the reigning T20 World Champions.