Mehidy Miraz makes it to ESPNcricinfo’s ODI XI of 2022

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been included in ESPNcricinfo’s 2022 ODI team of the year, thanks to his dream form in the format this year.

ESPNcricinfo published its 2022 teams of the year today.

This year, Miraz played 15 ODIs and scored 330 runs at an average of 66 while took 24 wickets at an average of 28.20.

Miraz scored an unbeaten hundred in handing India a series defeat in Mirpur on 7 December. He also played a pivotal role in the win in first ODI on 4 December.