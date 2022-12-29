Mehidy Miraz makes it to ESPNcricinfo’s ODI XI of 2022

Babar Azam, who scored three hundreds and five fifties in nine innings for Pakistan, leads the ODI XI.
The other players of the ODI XI of the year are: Travis Head, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Sikandar Raza, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Siraj
Test XI of 2022: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rishabh Pant, James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.
T20 XI of 2022: Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suryakumar Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Haris Rouf and Josh Little.
Women XI of 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Alyssa Healy, Nat Sciver, Smriti Mandhana , Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Renuka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma.