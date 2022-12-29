Cricket

Mehidy Miraz makes it to ESPNcricinfo’s ODI XI of 2022

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been included in ESPNcricinfo’s 2022 ODI team of the year, thanks to his dream form in the format this year.

ESPNcricinfo published its 2022 teams of the year today.

This year, Miraz played 15 ODIs and scored 330 runs at an average of 66 while took 24 wickets at an average of 28.20.

Miraz scored an unbeaten hundred in handing India a series defeat in Mirpur on 7 December. He also played a pivotal role in the win in first ODI on 4 December.  

Babar Azam, who scored three hundreds and five fifties in nine innings for Pakistan, leads the ODI XI.

The other players of the ODI XI of the year are: Travis Head, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Sikandar Raza, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Siraj                                                             

Test XI of 2022: Ben Stokes (C),  Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow  Usman Khawaja,  Marnus Labuschagne, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rishabh Pant, James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

T20 XI of 2022:  Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rashid Khan,  Wanindu Hasaranga, Suryakumar Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Haris Rouf and Josh Little. 

Women XI of 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Alyssa Healy, Nat Sciver, Smriti Mandhana , Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail,  Renuka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment