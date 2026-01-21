Why Bangladesh’s request was not accepted, ICC explains

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that the 2026 T20 World Cup will be held according to the scheduled itinerary and that Bangladesh’s matches will take place in India.

The decision was taken at an ICC Board meeting convened via video conference today, following a request by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to move the matches to Sri Lanka.

Earlier, a Cricinfo report said that the ICC had given the BCB one day to convey its final decision after consulting with the Bangladesh government. Otherwise, a replacement team would be taken in Bangladesh’s place in the T20 World Cup.