Bangladesh sent to bowl, Afghanistan rest Rashid

Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bowl first in the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday in a bid to avoid suffering their first clean sweep in a home ODI series in nine years.
The Tigers, who are playing for pride after already having lost the series, have made three changes to their XI. The injured pacer Ebadot Hossain has been replaced by Taskin Ahmed.
Pacers Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman, whose performances in the first two matches were underwhelming, were replaced by pacer Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, rested their star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and pacer Mohammad Saleem. Abdul Rahman and Zia-ur-Rehman will play in their place.
Bangladesh, earlier, lost the rain-hit first ODI by 17 runs in the Duckworth and Lewis System (DLS) and were completely outplayed in the second ODI, which they lost by 142 runs.
Bangladesh last got clean swept in a home ODI series in 2014, when Sri Lanka defeated them 3-0.
The Tigers will be desperate to avoid that fate.
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman