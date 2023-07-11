Bangladesh sent to bowl, Afghanistan rest Rashid

Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bowl first in the final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday in a bid to avoid suffering their first clean sweep in a home ODI series in nine years.

The Tigers, who are playing for pride after already having lost the series, have made three changes to their XI. The injured pacer Ebadot Hossain has been replaced by Taskin Ahmed.