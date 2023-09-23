India rank number one in all three cricket formats

India have become only the second team in men's cricket history to occupy the number one spot across all three formats after defeating Australia in the first ODI on Friday.

The Indian team moved past arch-rivals Pakistan to take the top position in the one-day rankings as a result of their latest victory, just before they host the World Cup.

They were already number one in Tests and T20 internationals.

Only South Africa in 2012 have previously achieved the feat, according to the International Cricket Council.

India's five-wicket victory over Australia in Mohali took them to 116 rating points, one ahead of Pakistan.