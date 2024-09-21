Chennai Test: India cement dominance as Bangladesh face daunting task

With two days left in the Chennai Test, Bangladesh need 357 runs to win, while India requires just six wickets to secure the first match of the two-game series.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh stood at 158 for four, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a fifty.

Chasing 515 in the fourth inning, Bangladesh faces an unprecedented challenge, as their highest-ever fourth-innings total is 413. A record-breaking effort will be required to achieve victory.

India declared their second innings at 287 for four, with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill both scoring centuries. Combined with a 227-run lead from the first inning, India set a total target of 514.