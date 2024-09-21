Chennai Test: India cement dominance as Bangladesh face daunting task
With two days left in the Chennai Test, Bangladesh need 357 runs to win, while India requires just six wickets to secure the first match of the two-game series.
At the end of day three, Bangladesh stood at 158 for four, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a fifty.
Chasing 515 in the fourth inning, Bangladesh faces an unprecedented challenge, as their highest-ever fourth-innings total is 413. A record-breaking effort will be required to achieve victory.
India declared their second innings at 287 for four, with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill both scoring centuries. Combined with a 227-run lead from the first inning, India set a total target of 514.
In India’s first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin hit a century, while Hasan Mahmud claimed five wickets, becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to achieve a five-wicket haul against India.
Bangladesh collapsed to 149 in their first innings, undone by India's pace attack, with Jasprit Bumrah taking four wickets.
In their second innings, Bangladesh started cautiously, reaching 62 without losing a wicket. However, as they approached 100 runs, they lost two wickets.
Bumrah struck first, dismissing Zakir Hasan, who edged a drive to the gully. Ashwin then claimed the next three wickets.
Despite 13 previous attempts, Bangladesh has yet to win a Test against India. However, buoyed by their historic series win against Pakistan, they entered this match aiming to mount a serious challenge.