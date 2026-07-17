Garry Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder, dies at 89

Garry Sobers was born with two extra fingers — one on each hand. He removed them himself as a boy, using catgut and a sharp knife.

Sobers would go on to become the most complete cricketer to play the game. A graceful and destructive left-handed batsman, a left-arm bowler equally skilled at delivering pace and spin, and a brilliant fielder in any position, Sobers was named one of the five leading cricketers of the 20th century by the sport's Wisden Almanack.

He came second only to prolific Australian batsman Don Bradman, who himself said of the player in 1988: "I've got no hesitation at all in saying that Garry Sobers is the greatest all-round cricketer I ever saw."

Reflecting on his achievements, Sobers often played down the importance of his natural talent. "People call me a genius. I don't know much about geniuses," he said late in his life.

"But I do believe that what I achieved was not just because of the ability that I was born with but also because I worked hard."

He has died aged 89, West Indies Cricket announced on Friday. No cause was given.