India opt to field, refuse handshake with Pakistan again

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav again refused to shake hands with Pakistan's Salman Agha as he won the toss and elected to field in their Super Four contest of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

The two neighbours come into the key match of the regional tournament with tensions high after India angered Pakistan with a 'no handshake' stance in their previous meeting at the same venue in Dubai.

It was the first cricketing clash between the rival nations since a four-day cross-border conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

Andy Pycroft will be match referee in spite of Pakistan lodging a protest with the International Cricket Council, alleging that the Zimbabwean had told Afgha not to approach Suryakumar for a handshake.