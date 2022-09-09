Kohli century, Bhuvneshwar fifer blows away Afghanistan

Virat Kohli hit his first international century since November 2019 with a maiden T20 ton for India to lead the team’s 101-run thrashing of Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Thursday.

The star batsman stood unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries to power India to 212-2 in Dubai after being put into bat first in their last Super Four match following their elimination from the tournament.

Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar then returned his T20 best of five wickets for four runs to help limit Afghanistan to 111-8 with Ibrahim Zadran unbeaten on 64.