Australia take charge after New Zealand collapse

Tim Southee bowled Smith with his third ball, then had the out-of-form Labuschagne caught behind by Tom Blundell.

However, Southee dropped Lyon in the slips late on from Matt Henry to cap a frustrating day for New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

Cameron Green earlier smashed an unbeaten 174 to claim only his second Test century, backing up the 114 he scored in India a year ago, as Australia raced to an imposing first-innings 383 before bowling out New Zealand for 179.

Green, 24, lit up the morning session in a superb 116-run last-wicket partnership with plucky Josh Hazlewood, who survived 62 balls for his 22.