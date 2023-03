Bangladesh win toss, bat in third England ODI

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final one-day international against England in Chittagong on Monday.

England, who lead the series 2-0, handed 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed an ODI debut and also brought all-rounder Chris Woakes and fast bowler Jofra Archer back into the side.

Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood have been rested while Will Jacks was ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a thigh injury.