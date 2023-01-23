Bangladesh women’s team eye ending winless run in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have been taking part in the ICC women’s Twenty20 World Cup since 2014. The upcoming edition of the tournament is set to be Bangladesh’s fifth appearance in the competition.

However, the Bangladesh women’s team doesn’t have many fond memories in the tournament. In their maiden appearance in 2014, Bangladesh had won two matches. But they have remained winless in their following three campaigns.

This year the team wants to end that drought by winning two-three matches in the group-stage. Captain Nigar Sultana said such optimistic words before the team boarded a flight to South Africa on Monday.